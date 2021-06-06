Wayne G. Lytle, age 92, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Wayne was born in Osage, Iowa, on April 23, 1929, to Dale and Francis (Hughes) Lytle. He married Wanda R. Martin on December 21, 1951, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2016.

Wayne was a United States Navy Veteran, retiring in 1965, after 20 years of service. He then worked for the U.S. Postal Service in St. Paul, Minnesota, Euless, Texas, Austin, Texas, and then in Jasper, Indiana, from where he retired.

He was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post #147.

Surviving are one son, Vic A. (Julia) Lytle, Nacogdoches, TX, two grandsons, and three great-grandsons.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are one sister, Linda Crawford, and one brother, Robert Lytle.

A Memorial Service for Wayne G. Lytle will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Shiloh United Methodist Church in Jasper, Indiana. Pastors Gerald Frye and Dan Sinkhorn will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church.