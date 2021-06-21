WBDC Country Showdown To Air June 24th and 27 on 18 WJTS

If you missed the WBDC Country Showdown, you are in luck.

The 39th Annual WBDC Country Showdown was held on June 10th at the Jasper Arts Center. Katie Gullquist of Evansville took home the top honors that night. First Runner-Up went to Bubba Wiggles of Linton, Indiana and Tony Patrick of Marion, Indiana, was the 2nd Runner-Up. In all 12 contestants competed for the $1000.00 top prize. Contestants were judged on a variety of categories including music talent, stage presence, and marketability in country music.

If you missed the sold out show, our television partner 18 WJTS will be showing the showdown Thursday June 24th at 8PM EST / 7pm CST and again Sunday June 27th at 2PM EST / 1pm CST.

WJTS TV 18 is available free with an antenna or will be on your local cable provider list of channels.

And speaking of television programming on 18 WJTS TV…The Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting and WJTS TV 18 will air the event on Wednesday June 23rd at 8pm Eastern / 7pm Central and again on Sunday June 27th at 12 pm Eastern / 11am Central.