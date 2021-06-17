William J. “Bill” Pfister, age 67, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at home surrounded by his family and friends.

Bill was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 21, 1953, to Donald and Hilda (Scherer) Pfister.

He was a 1971 graduate of Jasper High School.

He worked for Indiana OSHA and BUSET for 18 years and then founded and was President and CEO of Safety Training and Consulting, Inc. (STAC), from where he retired after 19 years.

Bill was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, American Society of Safety Engineers, Fraternal Order of Police, Jasper Outdoor Recreation, Fraternal Order of Eagles, a Monsignor Othmar Schroeder 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a Monsignor Leonard Wernsing 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a board member of Business and Legal Reports, campaign and finance chairman for Senator Lindel Hume from 1990 until retirement, past district deputy of the Knights of Columbus, past vice president and advisor of the Jasper Jaycees, past board of directors member and secretary of the Dubois-Pike Federal Credit Union, past board member of Lincoln Hills YMCA and the Indiana State University Advisory Board, past Faithful Navigator as a Monsignor Leonard Wernsing 4th degree knight, past president of the Jasper Zoning Board of Appeals, past precinct Democrat Committeeman, and was a past Big Brother.

He was a two-time recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash (Top State Civilian) Award, which was presented by Governors Frank O’Bannon and Joseph Kernan. He was also awarded the Jasper Jaycees Distinguished Service Award.

Bill was humble, generous and charitable, and ready to help anyone in any way. He was a true pillar of the community and was devoted to his family and all his friends. He enjoyed going to the casino, gambling, playing cards, dining, world travelling, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are two sisters, Donna (James) Schroeder, Jasper, IN, Jeanne Pfister, St. Louis, MO, and one brother, Bob (Kathy) Pfister, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for William J. “Bill” Pfister will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the William J. Pfister Endowment at the Dubois County Community Foundation, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, or the Dubois County Community Food Bank.

