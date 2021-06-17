William R. “Bill” Lindeman, 78, of Ferdinand passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Linda White Hospice House in Evansville. Bill was born in Huntingburg to Orval and Marcella (Gerlach) Lindeman. He was united in marriage to Donna G. Peach on November 24, 1962, at Saint Mary’s Church Rectory.

Bill was a retired truck driver and was a coal miner at United Minerals. He enjoyed woodworking, motorcycle riding, and antiquing. He was a former member of Huntingburg Y.M.I.

Surviving are his wife, Donna G. Lindeman, One son David (Sara) Lindeman of Jasper, One daughter, Cynthia Lindeman of Ferdinand. Three grandchildren, Caleb Lindeman, Samantha Blake, and Noah Lindeman. Three great-grandchildren, Nora Blake, Benjamin Blake, and Xander Lindeman. One brother, Frank Lindeman of Huntingburg. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister N. Katheryn Rademacher.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Saint Ferdinand Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.