10 NEW Things Added to Your 2021 Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair, – (CLOSED Mondays and Tuesdays), is full of traditions and memories for Hoosiers, but equally important, are the exciting, NEW experiences to enjoy. Sign up for a yoga session with goats and pigs, be amazed as Mighty Mike bends horseshoe, or sit back and relax at the new Backyard Outdoor Bar. The 2021 Indiana State Fair is back in an even bigger way and has something for everyone! This is just some of the interactive new experiences that will be at your 2021 State Fair:

Budweiser Clydesdales

Known for their extreme strength and striking appearance, the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are some of the most recognizable animals in the country and now you can see them while visiting your 2021 Indiana State Fair from through ! Visit these majestic horses located just inside Gate 12 north of the Farm Bureau Building or catch them in the Daily Parade.

Forever Forest

Explore how our lives are connected to forests in the all-new Forever Forest exhibit. Presented by Indiana Hardwood Lumbermen’s Association, Forever Forest is an interactive exhibit where children can play and learn about sustainability, selective harvesting, transportation needs, and the every-day products we use that are made from trees. This exciting new exhibit is located at the Farm Bureau Building and is open daily from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Double Decker Carousel

The 2021 Indiana State Fair will feature a brand, new ride – it’s the Double Decker Carousel! Located just west of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand, the Double Decker Carousel features two levels of beautifully handcrafted figures, completed with tigers, zebras, and giraffes. Don’t miss a ride on this timeless classic, now twice as nice!

The Mighty Mike Show

Step right up! The Mighty Mike Show is coming to the 2021 Indiana State Fair. Witness Mighty Mike juggle bowling balls and sledgehammers as if light as a feather while dressed in a 1920s-style bathing suit. Prepare to be amazed as he bends horseshoes and tears decks of cards but try not to laugh at his goofy dance routines. Shows will take place daily in Hoosier Spirit Park at 1:00, 2:30, 4:00, 5:00, and 6:30 PM.

Bubble Tower

Come visit the Family Fun Park to witness the world’s BIGGEST bubble toy in action! This machine is a solar-powered attraction sure to delight fairgoers all day, every day. Stop by for some bubble popping fun and to soak in the beauty of shiny bubbles floating through the hot summer air. Just follow the bubbles!

Backyard Brats & Brews

Looking for a shady spot to sit back and relax during your visit to the 2021 Indiana State Fair? Located in Hoosier Spirit Park, Backyard Brats and Brews is the perfect place to grab a cold beverage, grilled brats, and other snacks while enjoying live music and yard games. With its unique “backyard barbeque” atmosphere, this family-friendly area is great for all ages. Stop by Backyard Brats & Brews open from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM daily during the Fair.

The Great American Duck Race

One water track, four racing lanes, unlimited smiles! Whether you’re chosen to participate or not, everyone’s a winner at the Great American Duck Race. Learn about Mallard ducks and watch them splash to the finish line while you cheer on your favorite. Located in the Family Fun Park, this unique and educational show takes place at 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 2:30 PM, 4:30 PM, and 6:00 PM daily.

Street Drum Corps

Street Drum Corps is a world-renowned, high energy, drum and percussion show, as seen on America’s Got Talent, American Idol, Master Chef, Glee, MTV, and numerous professional sporting events. The group has a punk-rock sound and uses unique instruments, such as garbage cans, rain barrels, kitchenware, recycled products, and even power tools. Catch their daily performances at the Fair, starting at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 4:30 PM. Shows will take place at the Family Fun Park – (Opening Weekend) and will take place at the Gate 12 Kids’ Zone for the remainder of the Fair ( -22).

The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

Filled with action-packed competition and lots of laughs, it’s the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show! The show feature quality lumberjack competitors known throughout the world for their strength, skill, and athletic ability. Stop by the WGU Indiana Parklet to see them compete in events like log rolling and axe throwing. Shows start at 12:30, 2:00, 3:30, 5:30, and 7:00 PM daily.

Animal Yoga

The Indiana State Fair is excited to offer animal yoga this year, featuring some of your favorite animals including goats, pigs, bunnies, and lambs! These cute animals will climb, cuddle, and entertain as you partake in a 45-minute beginner-level yoga session. Yoga sessions will take place at 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM, at 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM, at 6:00 PM, at 6:00 PM, and at 6:00 PM. Each session costs $35 per ticket and includes admission to the Fair. Space is limited, so make sure to register at IndianaStateFair.com and secure your spot

ABOUT THE INDIANA STATE FAIR

The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating Hoosiers’ spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days celebrate Indiana agriculture and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across Indiana, and beyond. Nationally recognized for offering great entertainment, showcasing 4-H youth, interactive agriculture education programs, premier facilities and a variety of unique, fun foods, the Indiana State Fair has been an annual attraction for generations of Hoosiers since 1852. The 2021 Indiana State Fair will be held – (CLOSED Mondays and Tuesdays). The theme for this year’s fair is Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit.

One of the best ways to save money at the fair is to order tickets in advance. Tickets purchased online before 11:59 PM on are only $10 plus convenience fee, while general admission tickets purchased at the gate during the Fair are $13. Value packs of tickets, including the Family 4-Pack and Super Family 4-Pack, are available online only through at 11:59 PM. The Family 4-Pack includes 4 tickets and a parking pass for just $40 and the Super Family 4-Pack includes 4 tickets, a parking pass, and 50 Fair Bucks for $90. And don’t forget that children 5 and under get in FREE! Purchase tickets at IndianaStateFair.com .