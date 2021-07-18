18-WJTS TV seeking contestants for 2021 Strassenfest Talentspiel

Time is running out to register for the 2021 Strassenfest Talentspiel.

The talent show is brought to you by 18 WJTS TV and takes place at 6 pm on Saturday, August 7th, on the Main Stage at the Jasper Strassenfest.

If interested in participating, entries can be picked up at either the Jasper Chamber of Commerce or 18 WJTS-TV, or by going to wjts.tv.

Entries must be returned to 18 WJTS-TV by Friday, July 30.

Participants will compete for first, second, and third places.

Final places are determined by a panel of judges. The first-place prize is $100.00, the second-place prize is $75.00 and the Third place prize is $50.00.

For more information contact the offices of 18 WJTS DC Broadcasting, Inc. at (812)-482-2727.