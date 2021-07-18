18-WJTS TV seeking contestants for 2021 Strassenfest Talentspiel

18-WJTS TV is still looking for contestants for this year’s 2021 Strassenfest Talentspiel.

If interested in participating, entries can be picked up at either the Jasper Chamber of Commerce or 18 WJTS-TV, or by going to wjts.tv.

Entries must be returned to 18 WJTS-TV by Friday, July 30.

Participants will compete for first, second, and third places.

Final places are determined by a panel of judges. The first place prize is $100.00, the Second place prize is $75.00 and the Third place prize is $50.00.

The Talentspiel will be held Saturday, August 7, at 6 PM on the Main Stage at the Jasper Strassenfest, and any age is welcome to enter!

For more information contact the offices of 18 WJTS DC Broadcasting, Inc. at (812)-482-2727.