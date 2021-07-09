2021 Daviess County 4-H Show Schedule

Monday, July 12

5:30 PM – 4-H Dog obedience and showmanship at 4-H exhibit bldg.

Consumer Clothing–Notebooks, Creative Writing and Reading – due to the Fairgrounds Office by 4 pm.

Tuesday, July 13 –

Consumer Clothing & Sewing (Construction plus Fashion Sewing Revue judging). 4-H Exhibit Hall

Judging for Sewing & Consumer Clothing – 4-H Exhibit Hall. See letter for check-in & judging times.

7:00 PM – Public Fashion Revue and Awards presentation for Sewing & Consumer Clothing projects,

(Public Speaking & Demonstrations activity) – 4-H Exhibit Hall

Wednesday, July 14 –

7:00 AM – 6:00 PM – Project Check-in non-perishables (Mini 4-Her’s & Reg. 4-Her’s)

6:00 P.M. – Dog Agility – 4-H Grounds

Thursday, July 15

7:00 AM – 6:00 PM – Project Check-in non-perishables (Mini 4-Her’s & Reg. 4-Her’s)

6:00 PM 4-H grounds cleanup and set up for all barns. ALL Livestock exhibitors are needed to help set up pens, stalls, cages, etc.

Friday, July 16

8:00 AM – Noon – Project Check-in Perishables ONLY (Grades 3-12 Only)

1:00 PM – 8:00 PM – Project Judging

Saturday, July 17

8:30 AM – Horse & Pony Show, 4-H Horse Arena (Mini Horse & Pony classes) 9:00 AM – Project judging – Exhibit building closed

Sunday, July 18

6:00 AM – 9:00 AM – Swine Check in ONLY

Swine – Weigh in as animals come off of trailer

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM – Livestock check-in SHEEP, GOAT, POULTRY, SWINE & RABBITS MUST BE ENTERED ON

SUNDAY EVENING. (Includes mini)

Sheep – Weigh in as you check-in your animal Goat – Weigh in starts at 8:15 PM

BEEF & DAIRY – May also check-in Sunday night (includes mini) 7 PM – 9 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building open to public

Monday, July 19

7 AM -10 AM – Beef & Dairy check-in (includes mini). All other species must be entered on Sunday. 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM – 4-H Exhibit Buildings open to public

12:30 PM – 4-H livestock exhibitors & parents meeting, 4-H Arena

1:00 PM – Feeder calves and Beef weigh in

2:00 PM – Poultry – Mini 4-H Poultry Class followed by 4-H Poultry Show 6:30 PM – Sheep auction photos

7:00 PM – Sheep – Mini 4-H Sheep Class followed by 4-H Sheep Show 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM – 4-H Building open to public.

Tuesday, July 20

9:00 AM – 9:00 PM – 4-H Exhibit Buildings open to public

11:00 AM – Cat, Mini 4-H Cat Class followed by 4-H Cat Show, Decorated Cat cages classes (exhibit bldg.) 4:30 PM – Swine Sale photos

5:00 PM – Swine – Mini 4-H Swine Class followed by 4-H Swine Show

Wednesday, July 21

9:00 AM – 9:00 PM – 4-H Exhibit Buildings open to public

9:00 AM – Rabbit – Mini 4-H Rabbit Class followed by 4-H Rabbit Show – In Arena. 1:00 PM – Dairy – Mini 4-H Dairy Class followed by 4-H Dairy Show

6:00 PM – Beef – Mini 4-H Beef Class, followed by 4-H Beef Show – followed by Co. Bred & Owned

Thursday, July 22

9:00 AM – 9:00 PM – 4-H Exhibit Buildings open to public 4:15 PM – Goat (Wether) Auction photos

4:45 PM – Goat Opening Ceremonies

5:00 PM – Goat – Mini 4-H Goat Class followed by 4-H Goat Show

Friday, July 23

6:00 AM – NOON – ALL LIVESTOCK NOT CONSIGNED TO SELL AT AUCTION TO BE RELEASED

8:15 PM – 8:45 PM – Grand Champion Bldg Project Photos with projects

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM – CHECK OUT OF ALL BLDG PROJECTS ONLY

10:00 AM – Round Robin Showmanship Contest, livestock 6:45 PM – 10 year member presentations – in livestock arena 7:00 PM – Livestock auction

CLEAN-UP AND PIZZA PARTY TO FOLLOW AUCTION AT APPROXIMATELY 10 PM