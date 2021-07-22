2021 Little Miss and Little Mister Strassenfest Contestants Announced

Contestants in the running for the 2021 Little Miss and Little Mister Strassenfest crown have been announced.

The Little Miss Strassenfest 2021 Contestants are:

– Lucy Greulich is the daughter of Josh and Angie Greulich. She will be a 3rd grader at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

– Amelia Grothouse is the daughter of Nick and Amanda Grothouse. She will be a 3rd grader at Jasper Elementary School.

-Charlotte Hoffman is the daughter of Mark and Nicki Hoffman. She will be a 3rd grader at Ireland Elementary School.

– Evangeline Lampert is the daughter of Ryan Lampert & Leah Bender-Lampert. She will be a 3rd grader at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

-Tenley Miller is the daughter of Jason and Jessica Miller. She will be a 3rd Grader at Ireland Elementary School.

– Julia Pfau is the daughter of Jessica Pfau and James Green. She will be a 2nd grader at Ireland Elementary School.

– Sophia Oddo is the daughter of Mike and Michelle Oddo. She will be a 1st grader at Ireland Elementary School.

– Gianna Rangel is the daughter of Emily Pryor. She will be a 3rd grader at Jasper Elementary School.

-Hannah Schnarr is the daughter of Greg and Dana Schnarr. She will be a 3rd grader at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

-Sophie Schepers is the daughter of Jeremy and Lindsey Schepers. She will be a 3rd grader at Jasper Elementary School.

– Lily Schnarr is the daughter of Nick and Brooklyn Schnarr. She will be a 2nd grader at Ireland Elementary School.

– Sophia Schwenk is the daughter of Craig and Bethany Schwenk. She will be a 3rd grader at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

– Elloise Temple is the daughter of Jon and Erin Temple. She will be a 2nd grader at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

– Carys Voegerl is the daughter of Ottie and Meredith Voegerl. She will be a 2nd grader at Jasper Elementary School.

– Harper Showalter is the daughter of Tyler and Marci Showalter. She will be a 3rd grader at Ireland Elementary School.

– Chloe Vincent is the daughter of Kenyon and Brittney Vincent. She will be a 3rd grader at Ireland Elementary School.

– Charlotte Williams is the daughter of Aaron and Cassie Williams. She will be a 2nd grader at Ireland Elementary School.

The Little Mister Strassenfest Contestants are:

-Mason DeMoore is the son of Kyle and Melissa DeMoore. He will be a 2nd grader at Jasper Elementary School.

– Jonathan Wayne Hasenour Jr. is the son of Jonathan Sr. and Tina Hasenour. He will be a 2nd grader at Jasper Elementary School.

-Drake Gore is the son of Craig and Ashtynn Gore. He will be a 2nd grader at Jasper Elementary School.

– Gabriel Lampert is the son of Ryan Lampert and Leah Bender-Lampert. He will be a 1st grader at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

– Kaiden Roth is the son of Adam and Kari Roth. He will be a 3rd grader at Jasper Elementary School.

– Simon Schoenbachler is the son of James and Michele Schoenbachler. He will be a 3rd grader at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

– Lucien Seckinger is the son of Eric and Jill Seckinger. He will be a 3rd grader at Jasper Elementary School.

The competition is slated to take place on Saturday, July 31st at 2PM at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. The Miss and Junior Miss Strassenfest pageant will take place later in the day, starting at 6PM.

A variety of prizes, donated from our generous sponsors, will be presented to winners and all contestants of all pageants. Tickets are $5.00 per person and will be available for purchase at the door.