2021 Miss and Junior Miss Strassenfest Contestants Announced

The contestants eyeing the 2021 Miss Strassenfest and Junior Miss Strassenfest crowns have been released.

The Miss Strassenfest Contestants are:

-Gabrielle Goodwin, the daughter of Trisha Goodwin. She will be a Senior at Jasper High School.

-Grace Kizior, the daughter of John and Lesley Kizior. She will be studying Biology at Indiana University.

– Emily Patterson, the daughter of Darren and Ann Patterson. She is studying Science Pre-professional Studies at University of Notre Dame.

– Amelia Kiefer, the daughter of Joseph and Adrienne Kiefer. She is studying Human & Organizational Development at Vanderbilt University.

– Sarah Obermeier, the daughter of Tim and Brenda Obermeier. She is studying Dietetics at University of Southern Indiana.

– Hannah Rottet, the daughter of Phil and Kathy Rottet. She will be a Senior at Jasper High School.

– Emily Schaefer, the daughter of Curt and Jamie Schaefer. She will be a Senior at Jasper High School.

– Katelynn Stemle, daughter of Todd and Jennifer Stemle. She will be studying Pharmaceutical Science at Purdue University.

– Hannah Seibert, the daughter of Brent and Karin Seibert. She will be studying Exercise Science/AT/PT at University of Evansville.

This Junior Miss Strassenfest 2021 Contestants are:

– Ava Biggs, the daughter of Brian and Heidi Biggs. She will be an 8th grader at Jasper Middle School.

– Kierstin Heim, the daughter of Kurt and Valerie Heim. She will be a 7th grader at Jasper Middle School.

Andyn Lampert, the daughter of Jake and Brooke Lampert. She will be an 8th grader at Jasper Middle School.

– Laurian Gayso, the daughter of Chad and Kristin Gayso. She will be an 8th grader at Jasper Middle School.

– Marley Hostetter, the daughter of Nick and Angie Hostetter. She will be a 6th grader at Jasper Middle School.

-Claire Linette, the daughter of Andrew and Bridgett Linette. She will be an 8th grader at Jasper Middle School.

– Lauren Mundy, the daughter of Matt and Abby Mundy. She will be an 8th grader at Jasper Middle School.

– Addison Seger, the daughter of Phil and Krista Seger. She will be a 7th grader at Jasper Middle School.

– Zoie Warner, the daughter of Mary Warner and Kimberly Becher. She will be an 8th grader at Jasper Middle School.

-Braelyn Onyett, the daughter of Bryce Onyett and Amanda and Ritter Meyer. She will be a 6th grader at Jasper Middle School.

– Emma Small, the daughter of Nathan and Robin Small. She will be an 8th grader at Jasper Middle School.

This year’s pageants are slated to take place on Saturday, July 31st.

The Miss and Junior Miss Strassenfest competition will start at 6PM with the Little Miss and Mister Competition taking place earlier in the day at 2PM, both at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.

Little Miss and Mister Contestants will be released at a later date.

The Miss and Junior Miss pageants include scholarships awarded to Queens and First Runners-up.

A variety of additional prizes, donated from our generous sponsors, are also included for the entire court and contestants of all pageants.

Tickets are $5.00 per person and will be available for purchase at the door.