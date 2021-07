2021 Perry County 4-H Fair Schedule

Friday, July 9

9 am – Farm Safety (open to all)

10 am – Animal Showmanship Workshop

Noon – Opening Ceremony/4-H Member Recognition

1-3 pm – Open Fun Day Games

3 pm – 4-H Rabbit Showmanship

4 pm – 4-H Rabbit Show

5:30 pm – 4-H Dairy Goat Show

7 pm – Moto Cross

7:30 pm – 4-H Dairy Cattle Show

Saturday, July 10

8 am – 4-H Horse & Pony (Halter and Showmanship)

9 am – 4-H Swine Show

10 am – Open Baby Contest

12 pm – Dressed Pet Parade

2 pm – Music Entertainment

3 pm – 4-H Meat Goat Show

4:30 pm – 4-H Sheep Show

5 pm – Air Evac & K-9 Demonstrations

6 pm – Tractor Pull ($600/class Sponsor)

Sunday, July 11

8 am – 4-H Horse & Pony (Western and English)

10 am – Down on the Farm Games

Noon – NBHA Horse Show

12:30 pm – 4-H Poultry Show

1:30 pm – Wild Life Entertainment

4 pm – 4-H Beef Show

TBA – 4-H Supreme Showmanship

Monday, July 12

9 am – 4-H Horse & Pony (State Fair games & Fun Show)

Noon – Livestock Skill-A-Thon

Noon – 4-H Livestock Auction Photos

3 pm – 4-H Parade of Champions

5-9 pm – Building Projects Released

5:30 pm – 4-H Livestock Auction

TBD – Livestock Release Following Auction