20th annual Cops Cycling for Survivors tour scheduled to start July 12th

Police officers are trading in the squad car for a bike to recognize fallen law enforcement officers.

The 20th Annual Cops Cycling for Survivors takes riders on a 1,000-mile trek in 13 days throughout the state in July.

The ride starts on July 12th at the Police Memorial in Indianapolis, will go through, Princeton and Huntingburg between July 19th and 21st, before coming to an end on July 24th at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

The group honors the more than 400 Indiana officers killed in the line of duty by reading a memorial for each officer during the tour.

For more information, visit copscycling4survivors.org.