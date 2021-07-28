28th Annual Patoka 2000 Duck Race to take place July 8th

If you’re looking for a fun way to support the community, this may just fit the bill.

The 28th Annual Patoka 2000 Duck Race is scheduled for Thursday, July 8th, at 11:30 am at the Jasper Municipal Swimming Pool.

You can help sponsor a duck for the duck race by purchasing one for $5 or 3 for $10. To purchase a duck, stop by the Jasper Chamber of Commerce Office at 302 West 6th Street in Jasper.

The event has received a license from the Indiana Gaming Commission – – license # is on file with the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.

Prizes for 2021 will be similar to those in the past: Downtown Jasper Shopping Spree, picnic table donated by Krempp Lumber, $100 cash from Bob Luegers Motors and $100 cash from Uebelhor & Sons, $50 gift certificate from Olinger Diamond Center, and Logo Items from Jasper Engines & Transmissions.

The race is a fundraiser that supports the efforts of Patoka 2000- a beautification group of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce that works hard throughout the year to clean up and beautify the Patoka River entryway into Jasper.

This group ensures that the plants and flags on the bridge look nice, educates residents about the proper planting and pruning of trees, and assists the Jasper Park and Recreation Department with its annual tree giveaway.