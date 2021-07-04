4-vehicle crash in Kentucky claims life of Rockport man

A four-vehicle crash in Kentucky claimed the life of a Rockport man over the weekend.

It happened on Audubon Parkway in Henderson County, Kentucky on Sunday.

38-year-old Norman Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Kentucky State Police, the preliminary investigation indicates that Hudson was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the parkway when he sideswiped a Nissan Sentra, then crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu head-on.

KSP says Hudson then crashed into a Ford Ranger and Dodge RAM before his own car went airborne and overturned in the median.

Hudson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected out of the vehicle.

The three other people involved in the crash were taken by ambulance to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, and another driver was flown to the hospital for serious injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The parkway was closed for nearly five hours.

The investigation is ongoing.