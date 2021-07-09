9th Annual Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge and Kids Fun Run Happening in Downtown Jasper, Indiana!

A popular community, family-friendly event is coming back to Jasper!

The ninth annual Heartland Half Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, September 4th.

This year’s event has a whole new look, with exciting changes and additions! A new route filled with countryside views, charming downtowns, and historic landmarks set the scene for your run through these Southern Indiana riches. Following the race, enjoy live music by Debbie Schuetter, food trucks, and family fun!

In addition to those changes, ​the Heartland Half Maraton-5K Team Challenge & Kids Fun Run will rotate between Jasper (2021), Huntingburg (2022), and Ferdinand (2023), showcasing Dubois County’s continued evolution. Participants will receive a new commemorative medal will be revealed for every race in this circuit. Each medal connects to depict the county’s geographic landscape, displaying iconic emblems honoring the area’s heritage! Pre-registrants will receive a shirt, and the first 500 half marathon registrants will receive a special gift.

Be sure to sign up today! The Registration Fees are as follows:

Half Marathon : $70 now until August 9. The fee will increase to $80 starting August 10 until race day.

: $70 now until August 9. The fee will increase to $80 starting August 10 until race day. 5K: $30 now until race day.

$30 now until race day. Team Challenge : $30 per person/$120 per team

: $30 per person/$120 per team Kids Fun Run: $20 before August 9; $25 starting August 10-Race Day

The Heartland event is grounded with community support as 10% of the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, and Team Challenge goes into the DC Multisport Endowment for succession planning of the organization and future charitable donations.

The rest of the proceeds from Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, and Team Challenge will be given to the Phillip R. Dawkins Heart & Vascular Center to be utilized for new integrative medicine services provided to patients at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

All of the Kids Fun Run and Festival proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run Serving Dubois County.