68-year-old Ann Elaine Beasley, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 7:04 a.m., Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was born August 27, 1952, in Princeton, Indiana, to Robert Eugene and Betty (Woods) Beasley; and married John E. Birk on October 1, 1999, at St. Rafael’s Catholic Church Parish in Dubois. Ann earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the Deaconess School of Nursing. She was a retired registered nurse and worked for Procter & Gamble as a pharmaceutical representative. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg and the Evansville Chapter of Rolling Thunder. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Georgette Krieg.

She is survived by her husband, John E. Birk of Huntingburg, IN; two sons, Seth (Stephanie) Wagner of Owensburg, IN and Caleb (Katherine) Wagner of Chelsea, Michigan; three brothers, Robert (Debra) Beasley of Evansville, IN, John (Doris) Beasley of Princeton, IN and Mark (Kathy) Beasley of Princeton, IN; and by 10 grandchildren.

Funeral services for Ann Elaine Beasley will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Father Biju Thomas will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-8:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 22nd; and also from 9:00-9:45 a.m., on Friday, the day of the service. A prayer vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish.