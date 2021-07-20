Application period opens for DNR urban forestry grants

Communities throughout Indiana have the chance to advance their urban forestry goals through the Indiana DNR Community and Urban Forestry Assistance (CUFA) grant program, which has opened its 2021 grant application period.

CUFA funds are provided by the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service (USFS) Northeastern Area.

CUFA grants support a variety of urban forestry projects throughout Indiana. A sampling of activities that CUF seeks to promote includes public tree inventories with urban forestry management plans, urban tree canopy assessments, storm response planning, tree planting, public and/or staff education, program outreach, and the establishment and strengthening of local urban forestry programs.

Communities interested in applying should note the following:

-Grant awards are available for a minimum $1,000 and a maximum $25,000.

-Indiana municipalities, townships, tribal governments, counties, park districts, and 501©3 not-for-profit organizations are eligible to apply.

-Projects must be on public lands or in public rights-of-way.

-This grant requires a 1:1 match.

Grant funds are awarded on a reimbursable basis.

-Grant-funded activities will start in early 2022 and end by June 30, 2023.

Applications are due Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.

All application materials are available for download at:

dnr.IN.gov/dnr/forestry/programs/community-and-urban-forestry/grants.