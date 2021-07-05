Apply for reserved hunts starting July 6

If you’re ‘hunting for a chance to get out in nature, then this story is for you.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will begin accepting reserved hunt applications on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hunting opportunities include Dove Hunts, FWA Waterfowl Hunts, FWA Deer Hunts, State Park Deer Hunts, Military and National Wildlife Refuge Deer Hunts, Indiana Private Lands Access Hunts, and Pheasant Hunts.

For more information and to submit an application, visit on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.