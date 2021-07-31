Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit Indiana Unclaimed booth at State Fair

The Office of the Indiana Attorney General is operating a booth at the Indiana State Fair this year to connect with constituents from across the state.

Staff at the booth will be helping Hoosiers find the unclaimed property they might have available to them.

In fact, the theme for the entire fair on Friday, August 13th is “Indiana Unclaimed Day.”

On this day, Hoosiers can get free help with understanding the claims process for obtaining the money they find by visiting the booth.

Staff will also hand out information to help customers protect themselves from the most prevalent types of scams perpetrated by fraudsters trying to steal Hoosiers’ identities and/or swindle them out of money.

Copies of the Parent’s Bill of Rights that was developed by Attorney General Rokita to help families advocate for their children in the public arena will also be available.

The fair runs from Friday, July 30th, to Sunday, August 22nd.

The Attorney General’s booth will be located at the Hoosier Lottery Expo and will be staffed from 10 am to 8 pm each day.

The fairgrounds will be closed for cleaning every Monday and Tuesday for the duration of the State Fair.