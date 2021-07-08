Bedford man arrested after low-speed pursuit

A Bedford man is behind bars this week after leading state police on a pursuit that never went above 50 miles per hour.

A state trooper was traveling westbound on State Road 158, just west of Fayetteville in Lawrence County when he got behind a vehicle driving below the posted speed limit on Wednesday.

The driver, later identified as 58-year-old Tommy Terry of Bedford, then began weaving all over the roadway, from the right roadway edge to across the centerline.

When the trooper put his emergency lights and sirens on to pull him over, Terry threw up his arms in a manner of disgust and refused to stop.

The pursuit came to an end when Terry drove off the roadway into a yard way and came to stop.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found a pipe with burnt marijuana residue, along with other drug paraphernalia, and discovered that Terry had a suspended driver’s license.

After transporting him to IU Health Bedford, Terry consented to a blood draw.

He was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail for a felony charge of resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating with a controlled substance in the body.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.