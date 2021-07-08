93-year-old Betty Louise Ida Bretz, of Huntingburg, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at The Timbers of Jasper nursing home.

She was born November 7, 1927, in Portersville, Indiana, to Lawrence George and Emma Margaret (Harder) Mehne. She married Donald Charles Bretz on June 20, 1948, in Huntingburg. Betty was a homemaker; and bookkeeper at the bank. She enjoyed feeding the birds, gardening, and raising the most beautiful roses. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald C.Bretz, who passed away in 2000; and two brothers, Lawrence Mehne, Jr., and Paul Herbert Mehne.

She is survived by two sons, Tom Bretz of West Chester, OH, and Joe (Susie) Bretz ofFischers, IN; one sister, Marilyn Duncan of Huntingburg; two grandchildren, Todd Bretz and Tricia Meece both of West Chester, OH; and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Betty Louise Ida Bretz will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, the day of the service.