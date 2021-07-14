Blood shortage continues: Red Cross needs donors now

While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the American Red Cross is still faced with a severe blood shortage.

The Red Cross needs to collect over 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits.

Donors of all blood types- especially type O blood and those giving donations- are urged to make an appointment to give now.

And as a thank you, everyone who donates this month will receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email, be automatically entered to win gas for up to a year, and be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Local upcoming blood donation opportunities:

-Bethel Mennonite Church in Odon from 2 to 7:30 pm on Friday, July 16th

-Harvest Community Fellowship in Washington from 1 to 7 pm on Tuesday, July 27th

-Holland United Methodist Church in Holland from 2 to 7 pm on Thursday, July 22nd

-Indiana State Police Post in Jasper from 2 to 6 pm on Wednesday, July 28th

-Knights of Columbus in Princeton from 2 to 6 pm on Monday, July 19th

-Santa Claus United Methodist Church in Santa Claus from 1 to 6 pm on Friday, July 23rd

-Schergens Center in Tell City from 10 am to 3 pm on Thursday, July 29th

-St. Mary’s in Huntingburg from 10 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, July 21st

-Sultan’s Run Golf Club in Jasper from 3 to 7 pm on Tuesday, July 27th

-The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tell City from 2 to 7 pm on Wednesday, July 21st

-YMCA in Ferdinand from 2 to 7 pm on Wednesday, July 28th