Bloomington Troopers arrest third suspect in drug investigation

Posted By: Ann Powell July 14, 2021

After over two months of investigating drug activity in Greene County, Indiana State Troopers in Bloomington can finally close the case.

The third and final suspect, 26-year-old Kenneth Fielder of Bloomfield, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Morgan County Jail on several active warrants, and charged with a felony count of dealing methamphetamine.

Police began investigating the man after receiving reports of drug activity at his home in May and executed a search warrant.

During this, police seized approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, small plastic baggies, firearms, and other evidence of dealing methamphetamine.

The two other suspects, 48-year-old Charles Proctor of Bloomfield and 37-year-old Jeremy Hall of Springville were arrested in May and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

