Booneville man arrested after short high-speed chase in Huntingburg

A Booneville man is in jail after leading police on a short high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle through Huntingburg.

28-year-old Stephen Riley was arrested on Thursday morning.

A Dubois County Detective noticed a gray Chevy truck with no plates driving recklessly in the area of North Washington Street and radioed for help from Huntingburg Police Officers.

While responding, officers say the truck began reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour before crashing into a bean field.

Riley continued driving through the field until the vehicle was disabled, then got out of the car and tried to run from the police.

He was apprehended a short distance away and taken into custody without further incident.

After the pursuit officers determined that Riley was wanted out of Gibson County for Failure to Appear on OWI charges and the vehicle was stolen from Gentryville.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Dubois County Security Center on a $100,000 bond on the following crimes:

Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony)

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 6 Felony)

Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (Class A Misdemeanor)

Failure to Stop After an Accident (Class B Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Class C Misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief (Class A Misdemeanor)

The Dubois County Sherriff’s Department, Memorial Hospital EMS, Huntingburg Fire Department, and Uebelhor’s Towing Service assisted at the scene.

*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court in a court of law*