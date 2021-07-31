86-year-old Byron J. Sabin, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center, in Jasper.

Byron was born in St. Louis, Michigan, on June 15, 1935, to Byron and Lottie (Hagen) Sabin. He married Audrey Rinckey on December 18, 1955, in Alma, Michigan.

He graduated from St. Louis, Michigan High School. He received his Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor.

Byron worked in a variety of places beginning in New York, Michigan, Ohio, Florida and later landing in Indiana where he retired. Byron’s specialty was in the plastics industry focused on automotive and housewares. During his retirement, he stayed busy by opening his own business called Action Crafts where he created custom woodworking items such as children’s puzzles, jewelry boxes, ornaments and nativity scenes.

Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Audrey Sabin, Jasper, IN; one son; John Sabin, Jasper, IN, one daughter; Jeannie (Greg) Ellis, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren; Joshua (Nikki) Hicks, Noel Hicks and companion Joey Locker, two great- grandchildren; Julie Hicks and Christopher Locker.

Preceding him in death was one daughter; Julie Miller-Sabin, one sister; Irene Mullinax and one nephew; David Smith.

A celebration of life for Byron J. Sabin will be held at a later date.