62-year-old Carolynn D. “Dottie” Vege-Rath, of Dale, Indiana, passed away at 1:50 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Dottie was born in Elgin, Illinios, on December 19, 1958, to Carl and Caroline (Allison) Vege. She married Steven Rath on August 21, 1995. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2020.

Dottie was a 1977 graduate of Morton East High School in Cicero, Illinois.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, listening to music, watching T.V. and spending time with family.

Surviving are one daughter, Jacqueline Rath, Dale, IN, one sister, Carla Rae Sanders, Elk Grove Village, IL, one brother, Carl Ray Vege, Roselle, IL, and seven nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and her parents, are one brother-in-law, Ricky Sanders.

Services will be held at a later date.