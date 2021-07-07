Cause of death released for woman found unresponsive on Holiday World rollercoaster in June

An update to a story that we have been following since the beginning of June.

Officials have released the cause of death for the Ohio woman found unresponsive after riding the Voyage Rollercoaster at Holiday World last month.

Dubois County Coroner, Katie Schuck, says that the woman, 47-year-old Dawn Jankovic of Brunswick, Ohio, passed away because of severe blood loss due to a tear in the internal thoracic artery.

The artery is located in the backside of the rib cage and supplies blood to the chest wall and breasts.

Schuck says the death was accidental and not caused by the ride.

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is expected to release a statement this afternoon.