38-year-old Charles William “Charlie” Wright, of Clarksville, Indiana, passed away at 8:46 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born June 20, 1983, in Jasper, Indiana, to Charles H. “Snowball” and Nancy S. (Linthicum) Wright. Charlie graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. He had just started a new job as the Operational Business Leader with Masterbrand. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, camping and hiking; and enjoyed cooking.

He is survived by his significant other, Kourtney Rollins of Clarksville, Indiana; his parents, Charles and Nancy Wright of Eckerty, Indiana; two children, Deanna Faith and Brenna Kate Wright of Birdseye, Indiana; and by two sisters, Crystal (Chris) Arvin of Jasper and Shelby (Eric) Wimmenauer of Washington, Indiana.

A graveside service for Charles William “Charlie” Wright will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Birdseye Cemetery. Reverent Albert Madden will officiate the service.