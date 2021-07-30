City of Jasper selected as finalist for PreservINg Main Street Grant

The City of Jasper is in the running for a $2 million grant for downtown preservation projects!

The city is one of five finalists chosen for the PreservINg Main Street Pilot Program.

Other community finalists include the towns of Attica, Brookville and Cambridge City, and the city of Kendallville.

One pilot community will be selected and awarded a two-million-dollar grant for implementation

funds of downtown preservation projects and operational expenses through OCRA’s Community

Development Block Grant program.

The pilot program also includes multiple capacity and leadership building opportunities through a partnership with Main Street America, Indiana

Humanities, and Indiana Landmarks.

Jasper will receive an in-person site visit from the selection team this August. The selected pilot community will be announced on Friday, September 10th.

Mayor Dean Vonderheide stated, “This is a great opportunity for the Heart of Jasper to continue their great work in the downtown area. Through their aggressiveness in influencing the development of this area of our city in the past year, they have positioned Heart of Jasper well to qualify as a finalist for this highly competitive grant. “