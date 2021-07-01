Closure Scheduled for SR 58 near Elnora for Structure Replacement

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a full road closure on State Road 58 near Elnora for a drainage structure replacement.

Beginning on or around , contractors will close S.R. 58 about a mile west of the intersection of S.R. 57 as they begin working to replace a drainage culvert. This will require a pavement cut across all lanes of traffic, excavation of the old structure, replacement with the new culvert and resurfacing the areas where the pavement was cut.

During the operation, the road will be closed around the clock. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 67, S.R. 358 and S.R. 57. Depending upon weather conditions, work is expected to last until the end of July.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.