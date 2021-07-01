Construction for Dubois County Security Center expansion underway

County jails across the state are overcrowded. And while some jails are adding new beds, the Dubois County Security Center is taking it a step further.

Construction is officially underway to expand the Security Center and remodel the Dubois County Community Corrections building. And Dubois County Sheriff, Tom Kleinhelter, says the need for the facility continues to grow.

“The expansion started in 2017 when former sheriff, Donny Lampert, started talking to county leaders about overcrowding. We were always overcrowded. We have a facility that holds 81 inmates, and we were up to 140 to 150 inmates,” Kleinhelter says.

This will give the current jail a whole new look. Kleinhelter gives an overview of what to expect.

“The total expansion area is going to be the new housing block, and both Community Corrections Center and the Security Center are going to be remodeled. The entire project is expected to take anywhere between 24 to 36 months to complete,” he says.

Kleinhelter says the expansion will give them more room to house the inmates based on the crime committed.

“It’s going to allow us to classify better by keeping inmates who commit similar crimes together. We’re currently limited on that space. Some of the long-term felons are in here with the short-term felons,” he says.

But that’s not all. Kleinhelter says this expansion and remodel will also be beneficial for the inmates.

“We are going to remodel our existing housing block into a space for treatment programs, and stuff like that, along with a new cell block in the new facility, ” he says.

When asked about how many inmates this new block at the Security Center would hold, Kleinhelter says he wasn’t quite sure yet.

“I think it will be in the neighborhood of 210 to 240,” he says.

To learn more about the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Security Center, or Community Corrections Center, visit duboiscountysd.com.