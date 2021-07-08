COVID-19 testing site at former Ruxer Golf Couse Building closed until further notice

The Dubois/Spencer/Martin County testing site at the Former Ruxer’s Golf Course building is closed until further notice due to lack of funding.

The State-funded Covid-19 Testing Site Grant that provided this free service to Dubois, Spencer, and Martin county residents expired June 30, 2021.

The second round of funding for this Covid-19 Testing Site that was due to arrive on July 1, 2021, has not been allocated yet.

Until a new contract is signed with IDOH the testing site will remain closed.

If you have questions, you can contact the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7050