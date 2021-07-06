64-year-old Danny Jay Schroeder, of Holland​, Indiana, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020, at The Waters of Muncie, Muncie, Indiana.

He was born November 1, 1956, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Marvin H. and Joyce V. (Michel) Schroeder. Danny was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and Sons of American Legion, both in Holland. He enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking, puzzles, and Find a Word books. He was preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by father, Melivin H. Schroeder of Holland; two brothers, Stanley G. Schroeder of Dubois and Neal Schroeder of Holland; several nieces and nephews.​ ​

A graveside service for Danny Schroeder will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, July 10th, 2021, at St. Paul Cemetery in Holland with a gathering beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the cemetery. Pastor Debbie Roe will officiate the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Holland Boy Scouts, Holland Volunteer Fire Department or the St. Paul Cemetery fund.