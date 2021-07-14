83-year-old David J. Recker Sr., of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

David was born in Ferdinand, Indiana on March 8, 1938 to Leo T. and Marie (Gehl) Recker. He married Beatrice L. Braunecker on October 15, 1960 in St. Anthony Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on June 17, 2021.

In David’s earlier years he worked as a wrecker driver/ mechanic for Hoffman Brothers. He worked for the City of Jasper at the Powerplant. He was a livestock farmer until later receiving his certification in reflexology and deep muscle massage therapy. He branded his own business in, “Acculieve Massage Therapy” where he was part owner and operator.

David was a member of the St. Anthony Community Center, the Schnellville Community Club, the Jasper Outdoor Recreation, and the St. Vincent DePaul Society,

David always put his beloved wife, Beatrice first; making sure she was happy and her needs were met. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and processing his own meat. He cherished spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are one daughter; Trish Hoffman (Jeff), Jasper, two sons; David Recker Jr., St. Anthony, and Mark Recker (Lois), Dubois, one daughter-in-law; Wanda Recker, Bretzville, eleven grandchildren; Beth Werner (Phillip), Ashley Schwenk (Chad), Laura Gramelspacher (Brian), Natalie Kamman (Nathan), Krista Thomas (Josh), Dakota Recker (Jade), Malana Recker, Zachary Recker, Mariah Recker, Zayden Recker, and Myah Recker, step grandchildren; Luke Himsel (Christine), Molly Himsel, and Eric Himsel, twelve great-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, one sister; Betty Jo Buescher, St. Louis, MO, four brothers; Leon Recker (Pat), Celestine, IN, Jerome Recker (Sandy), Wilmington, CA, Gene Recker (Kitty), Jasper, IN, and Paul Recker (Noreen) Ellington, CT.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one son; Keith Recker.

A Mass of Christian Burial for David J. Recker will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2pm until 7pm on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, and from 9am until the 10am Mass time at the church on Saturday. A rosary will be prayed before the Friday visitation at 1:30pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, St. Vincent DePaul Society, or to a favorite charity.