59-year-old David W. “Beek” Buechler, of Huntingburg​, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Jasper.

David was born December 21, 1961, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Harold Anthony and Ruth (Hanebutt) Buechler. He married Carol Nuhring on August 7, 1982 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was a member of the YMI Club and enjoyed camping, fishing and playing cards. He was an avid sports fan of the Dallas Cowboys, St. Louis Cardinals and the Indiana Hoosiers. He loved spending time with his grandkids. David was preceded in death by his father, Harold.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Buechler of Huntingburg; two sons, Cameron (his companion, Tabitha Hill) Buechler of Huntingburg, Damon Buechler of Gillette, Wyoming; his mother, Ruth Buechler of Huntingburg; two brothers, Michael Buechler and Kevin (Jennifer) Buechler both of Huntingburg; one sister, Debbie (Randy) Aders of Huntingburg; two grandchildren, Autumn and Jamison Buechler.​

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Y.M.I. Club, 421 N. Van Buren Street, Huntingburg on Saturday, July 17th, 2021 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. There will be no services held at the funeral home.