Del McCoury Band to perform at the Lincoln Amphitheatre August 7

The Lincoln Amphitheatre is getting ready to host a bluegrass legend!

Del McCoury Band with Special Guest, The Price Sisters, will be live at the Lincoln Amphitheatre at 6:30 pm on Saturday, August 7th.

Doors for the event will be at 5 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 5:30 p.m. for general admission tickets and The Price Sisters will open the evening at 6:30 p.m. with the Del McCoury Band’s performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. All times are central.

The VIP ticket section is sold out, but there are a limited amount of general admission tickets still available for this special evening.

Those tickets are $24.95 and can be purchased online at LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by calling (812)-937-2329.

The evening is being presented by the Spencer County Community Foundation and the Perry County Community Foundation.