DNR completes stocking of striped and hybrid striped bass

The Indiana DNR recently completed its annual stocking of striped bass and hybrid striped bass across several lakes in Indiana.

DNR staff stocked over 125,000 2-inch striped bass fingerlings in four southern Indiana public lakes and more than 134,000 2-inch hybrid striped bass fingerlings in nine lakes throughout the state. The stockings met or exceeded DNR’s 2021 stocking goals for the two species.

Among the lakes restocked is Patoka Lake, which received 11,353 Striped Bass and 44,000 Hybrids.

The fish stocked in 2021 should reach a fishable size of 14 inches in 2023 and begin to exceed 20 inches in 2024.

