97-year-old Dolores T. Kuper, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:41 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Legacy Living, in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Dolores was born in Jasper, Indiana, on April 23, 1924, to Anthony and Amelia (Baehl) Reising. She married Maurice Kuper on September 15, 1949, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 19, 2007.

She was a 1942 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker and member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, where she was a Stephen Minister. She was also a member of St. Ann’s Society, Jasper D of I, the Legion of Mary, and American Legion Post #147 Auxiliary. She was the last living charter member of Tri-Kappa, which she helped to start in 1946. She and her husband were members of the WWII 10th Mountain Division Association, and travelled the world with the group.

She loved to travel, especially abroad and enjoyed playing Bridge, and was a member of several Bridge Clubs. She also loved spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are six children, Julie (Dave) Fuhs, Jasper, IN, George (Bev) Kuper, Jasper, IN, Jane (Al) Seng, Jasper, IN, Greg (Debbie) Kuper, Jasper, IN, Nancy (Jim) Huebner Jasper, IN, Marcia (Mark) Lushell, Carmel, IN, 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two sisters, Carole Verkamp and Inez Larkin, and one brother, Vernon Reising,

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores T. Kuper will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. (noon) service time at the church on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph’s Catholic Renovation Fund.