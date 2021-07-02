Dubois County Community Corrections Officer accused of having sexual relations with inmate

A Dubois County Community Corrections Officer is on administrative leave after allegedly having sexual relations with an inmate.

The officer, Ryan Schmitt, is facing a level 5 felony charge of sexual misconduct with a detainee.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office and Dubois Community Corrections were made aware of these allegations this week and immediately launched an investigation.

This revealed that Schmitt had a sexual relationship with a Community Corrections participant at an undisclosed location in March of 2021.

The participant is no longer at the Dubois County Community Corrections Center and is being held at a different county jail on unrelated charges.

The investigation into the allegations against Schmitt is ongoing.