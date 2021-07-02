Dubois County Health Department modifies COVID-19 testing hours at former Ruxer Golf Course building site

The Dubois County Health Department is modifying operation hours at the former Ruxer Golf Course building testing site.

The hours are now:

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed

Tues., Wed., Thurs., Fri.: 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Rapid COVID-19 tests (BinaxNOW COVID–19 Ag Cards) are available at the Dubois / Spencer / Martin County COVID Testing Site during business hours while supplies last. These are rapid tests for use using a nasal swab collected from individuals who are suspected of having COVID–19. The sample MUST be collected within the first 7 days from onset of symptoms. They will not be used on anyone who has been asymptomatic . Results should be available about 30 minutes after test. To schedule an appointment for a rapid test please register at DuboisCountyTesting.as.me

To register for an appointment to obtain a PCR COVID -19 test please visit scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/. You will have to click “I don’t have an invitation code”. If you do not have internet you can call the phone number above, if no one answers please leave a message and they will call you back. Results should be available within 2-5 business days. If you do not get your results you can call the Indiana State Dept. of Health at 1-877-826-0011.

If you have questions, you can contact (812)-329-0523 or the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7050