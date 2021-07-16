Dubois County Substance Abuse Council now accepting 2021 Grant Applications

Agencies and individuals working to combat substance abuse in Dubois County can now apply for financial help.

The Dubois County Substance Abuse Council is accepting 2021 grant applications.

Grants are separated into three categories. Education & Prevention, Intervention & Treatment, and Criminal Justice Services.

Education & Prevention includes programs aimed at preventing alcohol abuse and other drug use in groups who are not currently using alcohol or other drugs.

Intervention & Treatment includes programs focusing on methods of intervention and/or treatment in groups of people using or abusing alcohol or other drugs or at a significant know risk of use.

Criminal Justice Services includes programs addressing methods to increase efforts in law enforcement or criminal justice aimed at reducing alcohol and other drug use

Grant Forms can be found Here and should be emailed to Dubois County Substance Abuse Council Coordinator Jenna Bieker at dcsac@duboiscountyin.org before, August 27th at noon.