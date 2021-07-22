Dubois County Substance Abuse Council to hold annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil in August

The Dubois County Substance Abuse Council is getting ready for its Fourth Annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil.

This year’s vigil is held in conjunction with International Overdose Awareness Day and is scheduled to take place at Holland American Legion Park on Thursday, August 26th from 7 to 8:30 pm EST.

The event includes a variety of activities, including guest speakers, opportunities for members of the public to speak, live music, a candle-lighting ceremony, and access to free materials on substance abuse, addiction, grief, local resources, and more.

Those attending will also need to bring blankets and/or chairs to sit on.

The event will take place, rain, or shine.