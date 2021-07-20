84-year-old Eugene Lee “Gene” Klem, age 84, of Bretzville, Indiana, passed away at 3:40 a.m. on , 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Gene was born in Kyana, Indiana, on , 1937, to Joseph A. and Rosa Anna (Welp) Klem. He married Mary Ann (Voegerl) Klem on , 1958, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on , 2008.

Gene, along with his wife Mary Ann, operated the Santa Claus American Legion from 1959-1960. They then owned Palm Gardens Restaurant in Bretzville from 1966-1975. Gene retired from IMI Concrete in Huntingburg, where he had been a truck driver for several years. After retirement he mowed for Cedar Crest Intermediate School.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Anthony Conservation Club, the St. Anthony Community Center, and a charter member of the St. Anthony Fire Department.

He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are four daughters, Rosey (Daniel) Patmore, Newburgh, IN, Dots (Chuck) Sotzing, Bretzville, IN, Lugene (Marvin) Merkel, Huntingburg, IN, Catherine (Randy) Hopf, St. Anthony, IN, one son, Thomas E. (Bonnie) Klem, Jasper, IN, 15 grandchildren, four step grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 14 step great grandchildren, one step great- great granddaughter, one brother, Alvin (Vernita) Klem, St. Anthony, IN, two sisters-in-law, Rita Klem, St. Anthony, IN, and Dolores Klem, Ireland, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are one grandson, Benjamin Patmore, two sisters, Henrietta Ernst and Lucille Hopster, and seven brothers, Oscar, Clarence, Vic, Arnie, Walter, Art, and Ray Klem.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene L. Klem will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on , 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on from 9:00-10:00 a.m. The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association District #18 will conduct a memorial service at 7pm on at the funeral home.