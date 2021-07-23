Ferdinand Fire Department’s annual Firemen’s Ball to take place Saturday

A Ferdinand Fire Department tradition is coming back to town this week.

The department’s annual Firemen’s Ball is scheduled to take place this Saturday, July 24th, at the Ferdinand Community Center.

Fried Chicken Dinners start being served at 5 pm. Hamburgers, drinks, and desserts are also available.

Dine-in and carry-out is available. Delivery is also available to those within city limits.

The Andy Hagedorn Family Band will entertain the crowd from 7 to 10 pm.

Over 130 prizes are up for grabs at this year’s raffle. If you need a raffle ticket, notify any fireman.

For more information, call the Ferdinand Town Office at (812)-367-2280.