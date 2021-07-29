Ferdinand Library to host DNR Hummingbird Program

A local library is fluttering with excitement.
The Ferdinand Library is hosting the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for a Hummingbird workshop.
It takes place on Saturday, July 31st at 1:30 pm in the Community Room at the Ferdinand Library.
Attendees will learn about the ruby-throated hummingbird, how to attract them, and even get to make a feeder out of recycled materials!
All ages are welcome and children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
The event is free, and pre-registration is preferred but not required.
To save your spot, call the Ferdinand Library at (812)-367-1671 or register online at jdcpl.us.
If you have any questions, call the Ferdinand Library at (812)-267-1671.
