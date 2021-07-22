Ferdinand Town Council discusses current events and issues during monthly meeting

The Ferdinand Council met for their monthly meeting to discuss current events and issues within the town and community this past Tuesday.

The same precautions and guidelines against COVID-19 that were set back on May 18th are still in place until further notice. Town Council President, Ken Sicard, says they are keeping up with the CDC and the public will be notified of any changes.

Council also members also heard that the Ferdinand Fire Department’s Annual Fireman’s Ball is scheduled for Saturday, July 24th, at the Ferdinand Community Center. Dine-in/carry-out and delivery will only be available to those within city limits this year. The event will start at 5 and there will be entertainment by the Hagedorn Family starting at 7. If you need a raffle ticket, notify any fireman.

The electric department had two unplanned outages this month. One was caused by a lightning strike and knocked out power to a funeral home and the other was at Holiday Foods and was caused by a high voltage switch. Both cases were handled in about one hour.

The water department then presented its monthly report before the council.

They responded to a call about a water leak on July 14th at the Circle S Gas Station on Main Street. After arriving, water department employees determined that a neighbor’s swimming pool located near the gas station dumped nearly 20,000 gallons of water onto their property, and onto the Circle S Property and road. The pool was destroyed.

Next on the agenda was an update from the Parks Department. One of the highlights of their monthly report was Old Town Lake. The Eagle Scout project by Gavin Keiper was completed last month and included adding solar-powered motion-sensor LED lighting on both of the Old Town Lake’s bridges. The lighting will turn on when motion is sensed and adds safety and security to the bridge.

The Town Council meeting will be moving back into the Town Hall next month. The next meeting is planned for Tuesday, August 17 at 6:30 PM.