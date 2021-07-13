Fight between two elderly men lands one in hospital; another in jail

A fight between two elderly men landed one behind bars and the other in the hospital.

Jasper Police responded to a home on Rumbach Avenue in Jasper on Monday morning.

Once on the scene, officers learned of a verbal argument between two elderly men that became physical.

After investigating the incident, police determined 63-year-old Donald Zirnheld had battered and caused several injuries to an elderly male victim.

The victim was transported by EMS to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Zirnheld was booked into the Dubois County Security Center for a misdemeanor count of battery with bodily injury.