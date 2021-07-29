Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center Seeking Volunteers

Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center is looking for volunteers.

Volunteers will assist the certified Riding Instructors to ensure directions are being carried out to the best of their ability.

Volunteers could also assist with barn duties, fundraising efforts and various activities associated with the therapeutic riding center.

No experience is necessary. Volunteers are asked to give about 90 minutes of time one evening per week. Training will be provided.

The next session for riders will begin the middle of August. Two sessions are held each evening on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for Freedom Reins, contact Karissa Krohn, the volunteer coordinator at (812) 631-9453.