Fulda church plans summer picnic August 1

St. Boniface Parish is preparing for its annual summer picnic!

It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 1st on the church grounds from 10 am to 2 pm Central Time.

Expanded outdoor covered seating for dining on the south side of the parish center and additional handicap parking are new additions for 2021. Hospitality is available throughout the day, including shuttle service to and from the picnic area. Guest pickup and drop-off areas are the handicap-accessible parking area on the north side of the church and the parish center.

Patrons can stop by the hospitality center next to the parish center to buy tickets for bulk soup and all food and beverage items, using cash, check, debit or credit card.

Live music by Sweetwater Band and guided tours of the historic church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will be held throughout the day.

Handmade quilts from parishioners and local artisans will be available for purchase, beginning at 10 a.m.

Featured food items include Fulda’s Famous Soup, sold by the bowl for $3 or bulk for $16 at the shelter house, and grilled sandwich or soup combos at the food court. Soup by the bowl and grilled sandwich combos include complimentary assorted chips and drink. Grilled options include fried chicken, cheeseburgers and hamburgers. Hand-dipped ice cream will be available. All food items are dine-in and carry out while supplies last.

All pre-order bulk soup orders will include a plastic gallon container with a lid. The soup stand opens at 9:30 a.m. with priority pre-order pickup at the north side of the shelter house. For picnic-day purchases of soup, the cost is $16 per gallon for patrons bringing their own containers. On picnic day, patrons may request a plastic gallon container with a lid for an additional cost of $1 per gallon. Patrons may purchase bulk soup with cash, check, debit or credit card by purchasing tickets at the hospitality center.

This year’s picnic is modified due to wholesale suppliers having a limited number of items in stock for the parish’s traditional food stands and the pandemic protocols in place for the health and safety of all patrons. Individuals 65 years or older who are immunocompromised or have pre-existing health concerns or families with children under age 12 who are not comfortable with the outdoor covered dining area are encouraged to pre-order food items (with priority pickup lines from 9:30 to 11 a.m.) and to join virtually at sbcatholic.church/live. There is no indoor dining this year.

The parish church is open daily throughout the year from dawn to dusk. For a complete list of news and information about upcoming events, visit sbcatholic.church/news.

For more information about the annual summer picnic, visit sbcatholic.church/summer-picnic.