66-year-old Georgiann J. “George” Grothouse, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

George was born in Lafayette, Indiana, on June 7, 1955, to George M. and Betty Jeane (Rockhill) Hughes. She married Kurt Grothouse. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2002.

She worked in various dentist offices in Southern Indiana as a dental hygienist.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church where she participated in CHIRP.

George enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving is one son; Nick (Amanda) Grothouse, Jasper, IN, one daughter; Leslie (Matt) Ernst, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren; Amelia and Emmalynn Grothouse, Trenten, Alexander and Bennett Ernst, one sister; Mary Jeane (John) Corso and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents is step-father, Dale E. Rockhill.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Georgiann J. “George” Grothouse will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in Riverview Cemetery in Monticello, IN.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, at the Becher- Kluesner downtown funeral home in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.